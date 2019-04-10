Geoffrey Rush Wins Sexual Harassment Defamation Suit Against News Corp. Newspaper

The Oscar winner is seeking millions of dollars of damages from the Daily Telegraph which alleged he’d engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards co-star Eryn Jean Norvill during a production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.

Actor Geoffrey Rush has been successful in his defamation lawsuit against News Corp’s Sydney tabloid the Daily Telegraph after Australian Federal Court Justice Michael Wigney said that the Telegraph has not proved its truth defence.

In a trial that lasted 13 days in late 2018, the Oscar winner took action against the Telegraph, published by News Corp., after it ran front page articles in 2017 alleging Rush engaged in inappropriate behavior while in rehearsals and on stage in a Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.

Rush’s legal team said the newspaper had implied he is a “pervert”, a “sexual predator” and “committed sexual assault”. Those imputations were central to the judges decision, with Rush able to prove these implications were conveyed by the articles but were not true.

In his judgment, Justice Wigney introduced his findings saying the case, which had evolved against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, was “sad and unfortunate”.

Justice Wigney said that he was not satisfied the events occurred "as alleged"

Rush had strongly denied any wrongdoing and described the allegations as “slurs” and “hyperbole”.

He said “The Daily Telegraph has made false, pejorative and demeaning claims, splattering them with unrelenting bombasity on its front pages."

During the trial Norvill alleged that Rush made “groping gestures in the air with two cupped hands” that simulated “fondling” her breasts during rehearsals.

“He was stroking, gesturing up and down my torso [and] groping above my breasts ... and kind of raising his eyebrows, bulging his eyes, smiling, licking his lips,” she said.

Justice Wigney says he was not persuaded that Norvill’s evidence was "credible or reliable". "The weight of the evidence was solidly against the occurrence of these incidents,” he said.

Rush is seeking damages of up to $20 million, which would be the highest ever defamation payout in Australia.

More to come...