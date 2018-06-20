George and Amal Clooney Donate $100,000 to Help Migrant Children

"At some point in the future our children will ask us: 'Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?' And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it," the couple said of their donation.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that George and Amal Clooney made a sizable donation to help the ongoing migrant children crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Children being separated from their families has made global headlines and numerous celebrities and politicians alike have spoken out about the treatment at the behest of the Trump administration.

The Clooneys went one step further.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” the Clooneys said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.”

The statement concluded, "Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.”

The Young Center’s executive director, Maria Woltjen, thanked the couple.

“This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs,” she said in the statement. “We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time.”