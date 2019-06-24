George Clooney to Direct, Star in 'Good Morning, Midnight' for Netflix

Clooney will play Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic trying to make contact with a spacecraft.

George Clooney is the latest star headed to Netflix.

Clooney will direct and star in a feature adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight for the streamer.

The post-apocalyptic narrative follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth. The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay.

Clooney will produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment. The untitled film will begin production in October.

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” said Clooney, in a statement. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

“Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can’t think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film division. “The book is powerful and moving, and Mark’s adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it.”

Clooney recently appeared in, produced and directed episodes of Hulu's series adaptation of Joseph Heller's Catch 22. The last time Clooney starred in a feature film it was in 2016 with Jodie Foster's Money Monster.

