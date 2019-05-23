George Clooney Recalls Helmet-Splitting Motorcycle Crash: "I've Learned That I Really, Actually, Cannot Fly"

"It knocked me out of my shoes," Clooney recalled. "I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head, and I thought, 'OK, well, that's my neck.'"

Motorcycle accidents are usually grim, and George Clooney's was no exception.

While on location in Italy's Sardinia for the filming of the Hulu miniseries Catch-22, the actor was involved in a crash when he hit a car at 70 miles per hour. "That was a really fun time," he joked to The Hollywood Reporter. "I've learned that I really, actually, cannot fly. I learned that lesson really well," he emphasized.

The accident resulted in Clooney splitting his helmet in half. "It knocked me out of my shoes," he said. "I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke his windshield with my head, and I thought, 'OK, well, that's my neck.' If you get nine lives, I got all of them used up at once — so I can let go of motorcycle riding for a while."

Referring to Catch-22 executive producer Grant Heslov, who was there at the scene, Clooney went on to say, "It got both Grant and me, after 40 years of riding together, off of motorcycles for good. I had to quit. It was bad."

Recalling the incident, Heslov added, "I made a deal because literally we were on the side of the road. I was holding him as I was waiting for an ambulance, I said to myself, 'If he lives, I will never ride a motorcycle again.'"

Clooney's wife Amal is seemingly pleased with the end result of her husband choosing not to ride again. At a recent Hulu screening and panel discussion at New York's DGA Theater, Clooney stressed that he's "off" bikes, telling the audience, "Our wives were like, 'You're never getting on a bike again.'"

The actor did not sustain any major injuries during the accident.