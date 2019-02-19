George Clooney's 'Catch-22' Sells to China's iQiyi

The Chinese streaming platform has picked up the Hulu miniseries.

George Clooney's return to scripted television in Catch-22 is set to land in China after Paramount Television racked up additional international sales.

The six-episode series, based on Joseph Heller's seminal novel and set for a May 17 airdate on Hulu in the U.S., is also headed to the Chinese streaming platform iQiyi after a licensing deal was inked.

"iQIYI is proud to have exclusive rights to bring George Clooney's seminal limited series Catch-22 to the Chinese market," iQIYI vp Michael Chen said Tuesday in a statement. "As China's largest streaming platform, iQiyi is increasingly becoming recognized as the premium option for introducing the highest quality entertainment content to Chinese entertainment fans," he added.

"We are delighted to be working with iQiyi to bring George Clooney's highly anticipated Catch-22 to audiences across China," Jonathan Greenberg, senior vp regional sales, Asia Pacific for Paramount added in his own statement.

Catch 22 tells the story of an artful dodger, Yossarian, played by Christopher Abbott taking on the role played by Alan Arkin in the 1970 movie. He's a U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army, which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service.

Clooney was poised to star as Col. Cathcart (the part originally played by Martin Balsam in the 1970 feature adaptation). That will now be played by Friday Night Lights grad Kyle Chandler. Clooney, who made the decision to take a lesser part in what is his first series regular role since NBC's ER, will now portray Scheisskopf.

Catch-22 reunites Chandler with Argo producer Clooney. Hugh Laurie co-stars alongside a cast that includes Grant Heslov, Austin Stowell and Tessa Ferrer.

Catch-22 is executive produced by Clooney and Heslov on behalf of Smokehouse Pictures, along with Richard Brown and Steve Golin on behalf of Anonymous Content. Luke Davies and David Michod are co-writers and executive producers for the series, which hails from Paramount Television.