George Esquivel and Gregory Parkinson Collab on Summer’s Coolest Shoe
The friends’ capsule collection takes prints to the next level.
Over the years, George Esquivel has made custom shoes for Hollywood heavyweights LeBron James, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monae, Brad Pitt and Gwen Stefani, among others. But his latest project is more under-the-radar: a summer-ready collab with fellow SoCal designer Gregory Parkinson.
The colorful output mixes and matches Parkinson's canvas block prints used in his interiors works on classic Esquivel footwear silhouettes like a lace-up oxford ($600), mule ($600) and chukka boot ($650), plus folios ($250-$350) and a tote ($775).
The pair of creatives met as members of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund almost a decade ago, and have stayed true to their artisanal brand values.
The collection itself is not being sold in stores, but is made to order (the capsule’s unofficial debut was at Newport Beach’s A’maree’s). Orders take six to seven weeks to be delivered. Go to esquivelshoes.com for information.