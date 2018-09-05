George Lopez, Brad Garrett Speak Out in Support of Firefighter Appreciation Month (Exclusive)

The two stars appear in a PSA supporting the California Fire Foundation.

In honor of Firefighter Appreciation Month in September, stars like George Lopez and Brad Garrett are teaming up with the California Fire Foundation for a statewide effort to support the firefighters and their families.

“As a native of Los Angeles, I want to say that firefighters have been around me and my family my whole life. They always responded first, they have always been there to help, to comfort,” Lopez says during a PSA for the foundation.

The California Fire Foundation is a nonprofit that provides financial, emotional and educational support to firefighters in need. The foundation also offers help to underserved communities.

Lopez and Garrett are two members of the foundation's Celebrity Heroes roster taking part in the PSA, which showcases the types of programs that are funded by donations collected during Firefighter Appreciation Month, such as the California Firefighters Memorial in Sacramento that annually honors firefighters who lost their life in the line of duty, its Supplying Aid to the Victims of Emergency program that provides fire victims debit cards to buy necessities immediately after a fire and its Firefighters on Your Side education program that educates underserved populations about fire safety.

"You know California is my home and I have seen many times, firsthand, how these firefighters are truly our heroes,” says Garrett in the PSA.

Other Celebrity Heroes on the foundation's roster include the likes of Billy Eichner, Olivia Munn and Rob Lowe.

“We are thankful for the support of our celebrity and business partners for their dedication to firefighters and their families,” said Brian Rice, chair of the California Fire Foundation and President of California Professional Firefighters. “The awareness and funds they help to raise goes to support our first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting others, especially during what we see as one of the most deadly fire years in California’s history.”

In 2018, all throughout the state of California large wildfires have not only taken away homes and businesses but the lives of those around it. In just one area of Northern California starting in early August, two separate nearby fires engulfed more than 300,000 acres of land. What has been called the Mendocino Complex Fire — which was still raging weeks after its start — now has the distinction of being the largest wildfire in California history.

Lopez has been vocal for his support of California firefighters. In August, he visited Los Angeles Fire Department 35 in Los Feliz to extend his hand in the cause.

“Im honored to have been asked to help, With all of the fires going on in Southern California and being first responders we all should #thankafirefighter every-time we see one, and the public should know when you hear sirens that doesnt mean 'turn your music down' it means get out of the way,” Lopez said in an Instagram post of his visit.

For more information on events during Firefighter Appreciation Month or if you would like to donate, visit Cafirefoundation.org.