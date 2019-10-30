L.A.'s Lucas Museum Finds CEO

Sandra Jackson-Dumont, formerly of the Met, will oversee the forthcoming Narrative Art institution.

As George Lucas and Mellody Hobson ready the construction of an 11-acre, 300,000 square foot museum in Los Angeles, the institution has also found its new director and CEO.

Sandra Jackson-Dumont, formerly chairman of education at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, will oversee the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the board of directors for the project said on Wednesday.

Jackson-Dumont will oversee a staff of what is said to be 230 and curation for 100,000 works of art in various collections when the museum is completed. The museum's founding president, Don Bacigalupi, left the project earlier this year.

"I am honored to lead the Lucas Museum," stated Jackson-Dumont. "This is a fantastic opportunity to join an ambitious organization at a crucial time in its founding and development."

After a winding road that included proposed locations in both the San Francisco and Chicago metropolitan areas, the Lucas Museum landed a site in Los Angeles in 2017. A year later, construction began on the grounds for what will house the space-ship like building in Exposition Park.

"The work that Sandra has done throughout her extensive museum career is impressive and we look forward to her leadership," stated George Lucas.

"Education is at the core of our mission, so it’s fitting that the director of the Lucas Museum be a deeply experienced museum educator," added Mellody Hobson, co-founder of the Lucas Museum, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments.

Hobson noted, "Sandra has more than two decades of experience in the field, and we believe she is the leader who will help bring our vision of creating an inspiring and accessible museum to life."

The museum plans came into focus for Lucas and Hobson after the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for $4 billion. The Star Wars creator pledged that he'd use the funds to back educational issues.

In June 2013, Lucas proposed a museum at a site in San Francisco, kicking off a years-long search for a home that ended with the Los Angeles City Council approving the project four years later.