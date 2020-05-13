George Stephanopoulos Not Against Being Next 'Jeopardy!' Host

"Big shoes to fill," the ABC News chief anchor said of Alex Trebek.

George Stephanopoulos is not against becoming the host of Jeopardy! when it's time.

The newsman and Good Morning America host visited with Howard Stern on Wednesday, where the SiriusXM host pushed him about a recent on-air suggestion he had about who would be Alex Trebek's successor. Trebek is battling cancer.

"The first thing I said was 'George Stephanopoulos' and everyone went, 'That ain't crazy,''' Stern said. "You've got the intellectual capacity."

Stephanopoulos would not say directly if he would take the job if offered, but he did say his family plays along at home and his daughters were excited by Stern's suggestion.

"I think it would be a lot of fun, but I like what I'm doing too," Stephanopoulos said. "I am not going to be Shermanesque about it. It's a great show. It's very flattering. Big shoes to fill."

Stern joked that Stephanopoulos was "dancing on Alex Trebek's grave" but said in seriousness he believed the newsman could do both jobs.

"It's a show that wouldn't damage your reputation," Stern noted. "There is a certain gravitas. It's for brighter people. It would make you look good."