George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

ABC News' chief anchor says he feels fine for now.

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos on Monday revealed on the show he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

ABC News' chief anchor received his test results after his wife, Ali Wentworth, had contracted the virus. He said he assumed he would catch it.

"I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic," Stephanopoulos said on GMA. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

As for Wentworth, he said, "She is feeling much better now. She is going on her fifth day with no fever, which is really a great sign."

Watch the segment below.