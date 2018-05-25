George Takei Says "This Nightmare Is Finally Drawing to a Close" After Assault Allegations Questioned

The 'Star Trek' actor reiterated his claim that he does not remember his accuser, who on Friday stood by his original story.

In the wake of a story that threw into question allegations of assault against George Takei, the former Star Trek actor tweeted on Friday that "this nightmare is finally drawing to a close."

Linking to an Observer story in which accuser Scott Brunton walked back his claims that Takei had touched his genitals without consent, Takei tweeted, "As many of you know, this has been a very difficult period for myself and my husband Brad as we have dealt with the impact of these accusations, but we are happy to see that this nightmare is finally drawing to a close."

He added, "As I stated before, I do not remember Mr. Brunton or any of the events he described from forty years ago, but I do understand that this was part of a very important national conversation that we as a society must have, painful as it might be." Takei also said that he does not bear Brunton "ill well" and wishes him "peace" and that he was grateful for the fans who stood with him through what he called "this ordeal."

Later on Friday, however, Brunton fired back at the Observer story, which describes changes in Brunton's account of the alleged encounter, telling The Oregonian, "I did not change my story ... I'm shocked. I'm baffled." Brunton, a former model, said the reporter, Shane Snow, "misconstrued" what the accuser told him and relied on news accounts that did not include all the details of the alleged assault to prove inconsistencies in Brunton's account. Brunton further claimed that Snow, who is writing a book that includes a section on Takei's activism and personal history, had an "angle" for the story and selectively picked his statements for the story.

Takei was first accused of misconduct in a Nov. 10 article in The Hollywood Reporter, in which Brunton accused Takei of giving him a drink that made him dizzy, pulling down his pants, groping his crotch and "and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear" during an encounter in Takei's apartment in 1981. The story, which he told over the course of several interviews, was corroborated by four longtime friends of Brunton's — Norah Roadman, Rob Donovan, Stephen Blackshear and Jan Steward — who claimed the former model had told them of the incident years ago. Brunton signed an affidavit standing by his statements. Brunton also claimed that he immediately told ex-boyfriend Jay Vanulk about the encounter and attempted to confront Takei about the incident by meeting him in a coffee shop in Portland, Ore. but could not work up the nerve.

Though Takei could not be reached while the story was reported, after it was published, Takei denied that the events occurred and said he did not remember Brunton. He added in a tweet thread, "Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful," Snow writes.

After denying the story, an October 2017 interview with Howard Stern, in which Takei responded to the question of whether he'd grabbed anyone's genitals without consent by saying, "Some people are kind of skittish, or maybe, um, uh, afraid, and you're trying to persuade," resurfaced on the Internet. Soon after the actor and activist apologized for the comment, calling it a "distasteful" remark.

Takei's latest public remarks on the matter come after an Observer story on the original Takei allegations was published Thursday. In the piece, Brunton walks back his claim that Takei touched him without consent: When reporter Shane Snow asked Brunton whether Takei had touched in genitals in 1981 following a few conflicting accounts in the press, Brunton first said that Takei was probably headed in that direction and then "confessed that he did not remember any touching."

In The Oregonian on Friday, however, Brunton doubled down on his initial claims of groping: "I felt there was groping, there was attempt to get my underwear off, he was on top of me," Brunton says. "What more do you need?"

The Observer piece threw more details of Brunton's story into question: Brunton said that he had never met Takei for coffee in Portland: Instead, during a call to the actor's hotel room, Takei asked to meet him at a fan signing event, where Brunton decided against confronting Takei about the 1981 incident. Brunton's ex-boyfriend, Vanulk, denied hearing about the incident in 1981: Instead, he said he learned about it on the news in 2017. Snow asked two medical toxicologists about whether Brunton's drink may have been spiked with a drug, as Brunton suspected, and both said the symptoms did not suggest a spiked drink.

Of the toxicologists' conclusions, Brunton told The Oregonian, "It doesn't matter whether I was drugged or not. The fact is, I was incapacitated, and he was taking advantage of that." Brunton added that his meeting with Takei at a fan convention was at first supposed to be a coffee meeting but turned into an exchange at a book signing. He did not address Vanulk's denial that he had heard Brunton's story.

"I've learned that not all news organizations report everything you say," Brunton said and reiterated his desire that Takei apologize to him but doesn't plan to do anything more about his complaints with Snow's article. "I'm ready to move on," he added.