George Tillman Jr., Fox 2000 Reteam for 'Hate U Give' Author's Follow-Up Novel

'On the Come Up' follows a 16-year-old would-be rapper.

The creative forces behind the YA drama The Hate U Give are reteaming for On the Come Up.

Fox 2000 has optioned the rights to author Angie Thomas' sophomore novel, with George Tillman Jr. set to direct and Temple Hill and State Street Pictures also attached.

On the Come Up follows 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. As the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend who died right before he hit it big, Bri’s got massive shoes to fill. But once her mom loses her job and eviction notices start showing up on the front door, Bri no longer just wants to make it — she has to make it.

Thomas will produce, along with Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer of Temple Hill and Robert Teitel, Tillman and Jay Marcus of State Street Pictures. The Hate U Give grossed over $32 million at the box office on a $23 million budget.

On the Come Up is due out this week from Balzer & Bray, an imprint of Harper Collins.

Thomas is repped by UTA and Janklow & Nesbit; Tillman is repped by CAA.