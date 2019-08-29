Georgia May Jagger Talks New Skincare Line, Her Hair Salon Coming to L.A., Pandora Jewelry Relaunch

"We're becoming carbon neutral. We feel like as a brand that we need to be environmentally conscious," Jagger says of her hair color studio Bleach London, due to open in L.A. this winter.

Model Georgia May Jagger is infusing her eco-friendly values in several of her beauty and fashion endeavors. The daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, she has recently walked runways for Balmain, Miu Miu, Tommy Hilfiger, Richard Quinn and Ashley Williams. She also co-owns the female-run, color-focused beauty salon Bleach London in the U.K. (coming to Los Angeles this winter) and has been developing her own skincare line for the past few years (products are dropping in spring 2020). Both are environmentally conscious: Bleach’s cardboard packaging is 100 percent recycled and the salon has been completely vegan since 2017.

“I'm hoping that the planet will be here for future generations and not just for us,” Jagger tells The Hollywood Reporter. “We're becoming carbon neutral. We feel like, as a brand, that we need to be environmentally conscious. ...We've been doing a refill stations in our salons and just trying to come up with new innovative ways to become more environmentally conscious.” (Such refill stations are popular in the fragrance industry as well, with labels from Mugler to Viktor & Rolf offering refillable fountains to reuse perfume bottles.)

As for her forthcoming skincare brand, she’s been her own guinea pig and is “pretty much exclusively” using all her own products now. “I have really sensitive skin and I get eczema and stuff, so really it was just a necessity to me to have a brand that worked, because I'm always having so much makeup,” Jagger says.

She will launch a couple new products each season, starting off with five or six. “We're going to have a really hero product that's very important for people who have dry skin,” the tight-lipped mogul teased. And yes, it’s green as well, with all recycled glass bottles and natural, organic ingredients: “It was very important to me that it was sustainable."

Her bug for entrepreneurism is “a period of change for me after modeling for over a decade, to be in control of my own business, and that's kind of what I always wanted to go into.” She's also an activist for women’s rights, explaining that she and her sister Lizzy support the Equal Rights Amendment and she's “hoping women in America will get equal rights” especially in this “time of change in women and how women are kind of standing up for what they believe in.”

Both her support for equality and sustainability were part of the reason she starred in a recent campaign with Pandora jewelry, which relaunched its brand on Wednesday with a slew of parties in downtown Los Angeles, including an evening bash with performances by SZA and Charli XCX attended by Marsai Martin, Sydney Sweeney, Hari Nef and Victoria Justice.

The Danish charm company tapped several “muses” for the occasion, including Jagger, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, model Halima Aden, dancer Larsen Thompson, photographer Margaret Zhang and artist Tasya van Ree.

Jagger says that she and Zhang are becoming “fast friends” — “Margaret is in New York as well; I'm moving into my new house and she's going to come over and we're going to make dumplings. It's nice for me because I got to meet new friends.”

This month, the jeweler also brought on Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown with a two-year contract to star in a campaign shot in Atlanta, Georgia, to be released in October.

Stephen Fairchild, chief creative officer at Pandora, explains that the brand was built on product and now wants to “amplify” its ethos and messages to highlight women’s voices and the brand’s commitment to sustainability. That’s where the muses come in — Pandora is taking them on a trip to visit their production center in Thailand to see for themselves.

“I think she'll be shocked by what we do. All our water is recycled,” Fairchild tells THR of Jagger.

In 2018, Pandora recycled or reused 100 percent of its wax, rubber and glass, according to its website. Fairchild also points to treatment of their workers, saying they provide helmets, bus transportation, and a library to educate employees on topics ranging from birth control to home mortgages.

“We've looked at who we are and I think we have a very clear company purpose now. We're giving a voice to people's loves,” Fairchild says. “Society has changed and culture has changed. Women have changed.”

Pandora (with revenue of nearly $3.4 billion in 2017) is debuting its fall 2019 collection with "O pendants" to which charms can be attached to wear as a necklace, and it's bringing a charm bar pop-up to New York this fall and experiential stores in the coming months.

They’re kicking off the festivities in L.A., because “I've always felt that L.A. has been an epicenter of diversity, and that's what I love about this state, the fact of CBD oil and all that, I think they're always ahead of everything. …Here in downtown L.A. is the largest jewelry district in America,” Fairchild says.

Of course, with every 21st century relaunch comes new Instagram-friendly branding, so Pandora is claiming millennial pink — perhaps aiming to own the hue as Tiffany’s has with baby blue.

The pink tones inspired Jagger to dye her hair on Wednesday to celebrate, telling THR, “I woke up so early. It was supposed to be lighter pink than this, but I accidentally put too much in, because I did a mixture of two colors, but it washes out super quick. It's going to wash out before Fashion Week.”

She paired her hot pink locks with "a Little House on the Prairie blouse," as she calls it, from Miu Miu and baby pink trousers from The Row (a gift from her mom). She added her favorite jewelry look: heart hoops and a simple choker.

“The theme was a touch of pink and I was like, 'Well, I can do that for sure,’” Jagger laughs. “But my personal style changes a lot. Sometimes I can be like a bit more goth and wear a lot of dark colors, like a lot of band T-shirts. And then sometimes I like to be really girly. I don't think that I have to box myself in o one thing.”

She says that she started dying her hair at age 14 and just likes the idea of change. "That's part of the thing about modeling that I like the most really is that I get to play different characters and change what I wear,” she says.

In school, Jagger wasn’t allowed to have colored hair, but would go to Camden Market and try various washable dyes. “It was always kind of a way of expressing myself, so I always used to do underneath and then I'd have to pin it up and hide it, because we'd get in detention if we had colored hair.” She would love to do something “really drastic” and dye her hair black — "but I don't think I'm quite ready for that. … because then I couldn't experiment with all the colors.”