Georgina Chapman Breaks Silence in Vogue 'Life After Harvey' Profile

And Anna Wintour writes a letter in her defense.

Georgina Chapman is breaking her silence about husband Harvey Weinstein's downfall.

A Vogue profile out Thursday describes a visit to her West Village townhouse in February for an interview with the Marchesa designer. The "Life after Harvey" piece captures everything from her childhood to her dark sense of humor to her decision not to offer any gowns for this awards season.

Chapman also opens up about the sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

"I lost 10 pounds in five days. I couldn't keep food down," she says. "My head was spinning. And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I'd ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn't make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn't an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here."

After the news broke in October, she initially went to Los Angeles with her kids, and then to London. "I don't want to be viewed as a victim," she tells Vogue. "Because I don't think I am. I am a woman in a shit situation, but it's not unique."

In the Editor's Letter, Anna Wintour writes of her friendship with Chapman and the difficult process of coping. Wintour defends Chapman to the fashion world, saying people should not hold her responsible for Weinstein's actions.

Wintour writes, "I am firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband's behavior; blaming her for any of it, as too many have in our gladiatorial digital age, is wrong. I believe that one should not hold a person responsible for the actions of his or her partner. What Georgina should be receiving is our compassion and understanding. Just before we finished this issue, I met with her again. While still in turmoil, she was intent on doing her best for the children she loves so much, and ready for life as an independent woman. She could begin to see a future."

Scarlett Johansson made headlines at Monday night's Vogue-sponsored Met Gala, stepping out in a red ombre Marchesa gown. She is the first A-lister to wear the brand on the red carpet since the scandal broke. On Late Night With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, Wintour again voiced her support of the brand and Johansson's decision to wear it.