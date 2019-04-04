Russian Director Georgiy Daneliya Dies at 88

His films won awards at Berlin, Venice and Karlovy Vary film festivals.

Georgiy Daneliya, a director of many iconic Soviet and Russian films, died in Moscow on April 4, Russian news agency TASS reported, quoting his family.

Daneliya was 88.

In February, he was hospitalized for pneumonia treatment and remained in hospital in serious condition. He died of heart failure.

Daneliya was born in Tiflis, Georgia in 1930, and his family moved to Moscow a year later. He was originally trained as an architect and subsequently attended the Higher Courses for Film Directors in Moscow.

Daneliya's feature debut, Seryozha, won Crystal Globe, the main prize at Karlovy Vary international film festival in 1960. He went on to make Ya shagayu po Moskve (I Step Through Moscow), one of the 1960s most significant Soviet films, which took part in the official selection at Cannes international film festival in 1962.

Daneliya's other notable films include Tridtsat tri (Thirty Three), Mimino, Afonya and Osenni marafon (Autumn Marathon), which collected award at Berlin, San Sebastian and Venice film festivals in 1979.

Daneliya's final film was 2012's Ku! Kin-dza-dza, an animation remake of his 1987 movie Kin-dza-dza!