Berlin: Gerard Butler on 'Remote Control' for Hyde Park, STX

Butler will play a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant in the action thriller from director John Mathieson.

The Angel may have fallen, but Gerard Butler will rise again.

The Scottish star has boarded the new action-thriller Remote Control, which Hyde Park Entertainment and STXfilms will produce. STXInternational will handle worldwide sales on the project and will be shopping it to buyers at Berlin's European Film Market later this week.

Butler will play Michael Rafter, a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant who gets caught up in a global conspiracy and finds himself fighting for his life against a powerful shadow organization. When his own identity is erased, Rafter has to go on the run with Tracy, a former lover who is also implicated in the conspiracy.

Butler will also act as a producer on the project together with Alan Siegel through their G-Base Entertainment shingle. Ashok Amritraj will produce for Hyde Park.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of Eon Productions, the Brit-based company behind the James Bond movies, will act as executive producers on the project. Other producers include Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park and Danielle Robinson for G-Base.

In his directorial debut, Oscar-nominated cinematographer John Mathieson (Gladiator, Logan) will helm Remote Control, from Mark Burnell's screenplay, which is based on Burnell's novel.

Butler's status as a go-to action star was confirmed with the success of Angel Has Fallen, the third edition of the Has Fallen series, which grossed $150 million worldwide. The franchise, in which Butler plays secret service agent Mike Banning, has grossed more than $522 million.

"As a producer and a star, Gerard Butler continues to be an extraordinary partner,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms, Motion Picture Group, who announced the project Tuesday together with Amritraj of Hyde Park. "This is the kind of high-stakes action story that he does best.”

Butler is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Mathieson is represented by Independent Talent Group and Burnell is represented by David Higham & Co.