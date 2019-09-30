Gerald I. Wolff, Casting Director and Producer, Dies at 77

He danced on the 'Howdy Doody' show and appeared with Liza Minnelli and Christopher Walken on the stage.

Gerald I. Wolff, a veteran casting director and producer who worked on such films as Kiss Toledo Goodbye and James Dean: Race With Destiny, has died. He was 77.

Wolff died Sept. 22 in his sleep in his Los Angeles home, his longtime colleague and friend Judy Fox said.

Wolff started out as a dancer on TV's Howdy Doody show in the 1950s and in 1963 appeared with Liza Minnelli (then 16) and Christopher Walken in an off-Broadway rival of the musical comedy Best Foot Forward.

He also served as a talent manager for a time, working for such notables as Tony Orlando and Erik Estrada.

Wolff produced and cast Kiss Toledo Goodbye (1999), starring Walken and Robert Forster, and cast James Dean: Race With Destiny (1997), with Casper Van Dien and Diane Ladd. His credits also included The Right Temptation (2000), starring Kiefer Sutherland and Rebecca De Mornay, and The Newcomers (2000), with Kate Bosworth and Paul Dano.