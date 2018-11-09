Gerard Baker's Fox Business Network Show to Launch Later This Month

The network has not provided an update on the show since it was announced in early June.

On June 5, Wall Street Journal parent company News Corp announced that top editor Gerard Baker would transition to a new role as editor-at-large and would host "a WSJ-branded news and interview show on Fox Business Network."

Since then, the company has not said anything about the status of the show. But, Baker clarified the timeline in an email to The Hollywood Reporter this week.

"The show will be starting later this month," he wrote. "We haven't announced anything yet."

When asked for an update on the show in October, a Fox Business Network spokeswoman said, "Will keep you posted."

Baker is already familiar to Fox Business viewers, and dramatically raised his national profile after successfully co-moderating the network's Republican presidential candidate debate in November 2015.

He did not respond when asked about the show's name and editorial focus, and Fox Business did not respond to an additional request for comment on the show.

Baker spent five and a half years on the top of the Journal's masthead before being succeeded by Matt Murray.

"There has never been a more important time nor a greater demand for trusted, authoritative, objective journalism and I am very much looking forward to continuing to pursue that mission as a writer, commentator and interviewer," he said in June.