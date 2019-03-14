Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' to Be Released Domestically by STXfilms

The thriller, which Ric Roman Waugh is directing, begins filming in May.

STXfilms has taken on domestic distribution rights to the thriller Greenland, starring Gerard Butler.

STXinternational’s John Friedberg previously acquired the international rights to the film, which it was shopping at the recent European Film Market, from Thunder Road Films and Anton.

STXinternational will handle international distribution of the film through its output partnerships and will directly distribute the film in the United Kingdom.

Under the direction of Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed Butler’s Angel Has Fallen, the movie, about one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster, will begin filming in May.

Greenland is produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk (Sicario, John Wick), who also developed the project, with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company. Anton is fully financing and producing. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and represented the project’s domestic rights alongside Anton.

Butler is repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Waugh is repped by WME and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre. Sparling is repped by UTA and Kaplan Perrone. Mitchell is repped by Verve and Kaplan Perrone.