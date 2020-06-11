Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Gets Summer Release Date

The thriller directed by Ric Roman Waugh will hit theaters on July 31.

STXfilms has set the theatrical release date for the thriller Greenland, starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, for July 31.

Under the direction of Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed Butler’s Angel Has Fallen, the movie portrays a family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, the family's trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

The dating for Greenland has been made as the theatrical releases for a slew of Hollywood tentpoles were canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of major cinema chains, leading to a reshuffle of the major studios' release schedules throughout 2020 and into 2021.

Chris Sparling penned the script for Greenland, with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune. Greenland is produced by Thunder Road Films.

CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and represented the project’s domestic rights.