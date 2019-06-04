Gerard Depardieu Rape Investigation Dropped

The Paris prosecutor's office announced it was closing the inquiry without charges.

French prosecutors are dropping their investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations made against Gerard Depardieu, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The prosecutors' office said there had been “numerous investigations carried out within the framework of the procedure” but there was not enough evidence to support the charges.

Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, said his client had suffered “irreparable harm by the spreading of such accusations.”

A 22-year-old actress filed a complaint in August of last year against the actor for the assaults that allegedly took place earlier in the month. At the time, the actress said that Depardieu, who was a friend of her family, had assaulted her Aug. 7 and Aug 13 at his residence while rehearsing for a role.

In November of 2018, the actor was questioned by police in open court in a rape and sexual assault investigation.