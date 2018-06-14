German Broadcaster WDR Fires Fiction Boss Over Sexual Harassment Claims

More than 10 women have leveled accusations against Gebhard Henke, whose production credits include 'Run Lola Run,' 'Antichrist' and the Netflix series 'Babylon Berlin.'

Gebhard Henke, one of Europe's most powerful television commissioners whose credits as a co-producer include Netflix series Babylon Berlin and films such as Tom Tykwer's Run Lola Run and Antichrist from Lars von Trier, has been fired by his following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

German broadcaster WDR on Thursday announced the termination, firing Heneke as head of fiction at the regional network, effective immediately.

In a statement, the channel said it had received several “credible accusations of sexual harassment and the misuse of power” from “more than 10 women” against Henke in the past few weeks. WDR initially suspended Henke while it investigated the claims. “We no longer have any trust” in Henke, the channel concluded, explaining its decision on Thursday.

Henke's accusers include Charlotte Roche, author of the bestseller Wetlands, which was turned into a movie in 2013 starring Carla Juri. When she first met Heneke in 2013, Roche claims he groped her bottom. Others made similar claims of inappropriate touching in incidents going back as far as 1990 and as recently as 2015.

Henke denies all allegations against him.

Henke is the one of the most prominent media figures in Germany to be caught up in #MeToo allegations and the first major TV executive to lose his job as a result.