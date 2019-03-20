Andreas Dresen's 'Gundermann' Leads German Film Awards With 10 Nominations

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-nominated 'Never Look Away' picks up just one nomination, for best supporting actor.

Andreas Dresen's Gundermann, a biopic about East German singer-songwriter Gerhard Gundermann leads the pack for this year's German Film Awards, picking up 10 nominations, including nods for best film, best director and best actor for star Alexander Scheer.

The feature, which traces Gudermann's extraordinary and contradictory life, was a sleeper success in Germany. Nearly unknown in western Germany, Gundermann was a folk hero in the east, both for his songs and for his lifestyle. Even after becoming a successful recording artist, Gudermann stayed true to his roots, continuing to work as a digger driver. But like so many in former East Germany, his life was also intertwined with the country's socialist dictatorship. Files uncovered after his death in 1998 revealed Gudermann informed on his friends and bandmates for the secret police.

Going up against Gudermann for the best film honor, the Golden Lola, are Markus Goller’s roadtrip comedy 25 km/h, Caroline Link’s dramedy biopic The Boy Needs Fresh Air, Aron Lehmann’s rom-com The Most Beautiful Girl In The World, Wolfgang Fischer’s refugee drama Styx and Christian Petzold’s drama Transit.

Link is guaranteed at least one one trophy at the German Film Awards ceremony, in Berlin on May 3, for the most commercially successful German film of the past year. Based on the autobiographical book by German comedian Hape Kerkeling, The Boy Needs Fresh Air grossed $32 million locally.

Fatih Akin’s serial killer drama The Golden Glove, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last month, missed out in the best film category but still picked up five Lola nominations, including a best actor nom for star Jonas Dassler.

But Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-nominated Never Look Away was snubbed. The sweeping period epic, loosely based on the life of German artist Gerhard Richter, received just one Lola nomination: for Oliver Masucci for best supporting actor.

Margarethe von Trotta, the director of such classics as The Lost Honour Of Katharina Blum, Rosa Luxemburg and Hannah Arendt, will received this year's Honorary Lola for her lifetime contribution to German cinema.

The full list of 2019 German Film Prize nominees is below.



Best Film

Styx—producer Marcos Kantis

Transit—producers Florian Koerner von Gustorf, Michael Weber, Antonin Dedet

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World—producers Sebastian Zuhr, Timm Oberwelland, Peter Eiff, Theodor Gringel

25km/h—producers Markus Goller, Oliver Ziegenbalg

Gundermann—producers Claudia Steffen, Christoph Friedel

The Boy Needs Fresh Air—producers Sebastian Werninger, Nico Hofmann, Hermann Florin



Best Documentary

Of Fathers And Sons—producers Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert, Hans Robert Eisenhauer

Elternschule—producer Ingo Fliess

Hi, A.I.—producer Stefan Kloos



Best Children's Film

Rocca - Verandert die Welt—producers Tobias Rosen, Steffi Ackermann, Willi Geike

Jim Knopf and Lukas the Engine Driver—producer Christian Becker



Best Director

Wolfgang Fischer for Styx

Caroline Link for The Boy Needs Fresh Air

Andreas Dresen for Gundermann



Best Screenplay

Lars Kraume, Aron Lehmann and Judy Horney for The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

David Nawrath and Paul Salisbury for Atlas

Ruth Toma for The Boy Needs Fresh Air

Laila Stieler for Gundermann



Best Actress

Susanne Wolff for Styx

Aenne Schwarz for Alles ist gut

Luise Heyer for Das schonste Paar



Best Actor

Jonas Dassler for The Golden Glove

Rainer Bock for Atlas

Alexander Scheer for Gundermann



Best Supporting Actress

Margarethe Tiesel for The Golden Glove

Luise Heyer for The Boy Needs Fresh Air

Eva Weißenborn for Gundermann



Best Supporting Actor

Oliver Masucci for Never Look Away

Alexander Fehling for Das Ende der Wahrheit

Martin Wuttke for Gluck ist was für Weicheier



Best Cinematography

Benedict Neuenfels for Styx

Felix Leiberg for Vom Lokführer, der die Liebe suchte...

Judith Kaufmann for Nur eine Frau

Andreas Hofer for Gundermann

Judith Kaufmann for The Boy Needs Fresh Air



Best Editing

Anne Fabini for Of Fathers And Sons

Monika Willi for Styx

Ana de Mier y Ortuno for The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Jorg Hauschild for Gundermann



Best Sound Design

Dominik Schleier, Christian Conrad and Martin Steyer for Transit

Andreas Turnwald, Uwe Dresch, Andre Zimmermann and Tobias Fleig for Styx

Roland Winke, Christian Bischoff, Chrissy Rebay for Ballon



Best Film Score

Gerd Baumann for Trautmann

Hochzeitskapelle for Wackersdorf

Ralf Wengenmayr and Marvin Miller for Ballon



Best Set Design

Tamo Kunz for The Golden Glove

Susanne Hopf for Gundermann

Matthias Musse for Jim Knopf and Lukas the Engine Driver



Best Costume Design

Anke Winckler for Trautmann

Katrin Aschendorf for The Golden Glove

Sabine Greunig for Gundermann



Best Make Up

Maike Heinlein, Daniel Schroder and Lisa Edelmann for The Golden Glove

Birger Laube and Heike Merker for Eleanor & Colette

Grit Kosse and Uta Spikermann for Gundermann



Most Successful Film

Caroline Link for The Boy Needs Fresh Air



Honorary Lola

Margarethe von Trotta

