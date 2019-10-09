German Synagogue Shooter Streamed Video of Attack On Twitch

At least two people were killed in the attack. The video has since been removed from the site.

A gunman shot and killed at least two people at a Halle, Germany synagogue on Wednesday, multiple outlets report.

The shooter was wearing a camera and streamed the attack online on Twitch. The video has since been removed from the site.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected," Twitch said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act."

The shooting took place on Yom Kippur, a Jewish holiday.

Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, condemned the shooting on Twitter as an anti-Semitic attack. "We all have to fight against anti-Semitism in our country," he wrote. "My thoughts are with the dead and injured, their relatives, and the police in these difficult hours."

Police in Halle say they have detained one suspect, and now believe the 27-year-old German man acted alone. Media reports have named the suspect as Stephan B. and say he was not previously known to authorities.

German media reported that, in the video, the man can be heard denying that the Holocaust happened before launching into a xenophobic and misogynistic rant. He then tries to enter the Halle synagogue, but, finding the gates shut and locked, swears and shoots at a passer-by.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, criticized the local authorities, telling German media it was "scandalous that police were not protecting the synagogue in Halle on a holiday like Yom Kippur."

The attack has shocked Germany and political parties have been united in their condemnation. Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking part in a vigil with Berlin's Jewish community at a synagogue in the capital Berlin. Her spokesman said that she offered her "deepest condolences" to the families and community. "Our solidarity is with Germany's Jews on this Yom Kippur holiday."

Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx, head of the German Bishops' Conference, condemned the attack, saying in a statement: "We stand in solidarity with the Jewish fellow citizens, anti-Semitism and blind violence must have no place in our society. We stand close to the Jews in our country, our sisters and brothers, especially in these hours in prayer."