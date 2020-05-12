Germany's Beta Film Names Israeli Producer Koby Gal-Raday Content Chief

Gal-Raday's credits include award-winning comedy series 'On the Spectrum' and acclaimed feature 'The Band's Visit.'

Koby Gal-Raday, the Israeli producer of The Band's Visit and such TV series as On the Spectrum and Best Friends, has joined German group Beta Film in the newly created position of chief content officer, heading up Beta's international production strategy and activities. He will take up his new position, based in Munich, in July.

Gal-Raday joins Beta from Israeli TV group Yes, where he ran the content division. Under his tenure, Yes expanded strongly into original programming with such hits as Fauda, The Good Cop and Just for Today.

"In an industry where the basic most precious resource – creativity – is limited, Koby Gal-Raday is an invaluable asset," said Beta Film’s CEO Jan Mojto. "I am proud that he is joining the Beta team."

Gal-Raday said he shared Beta's ambition to "explore untold stories and to partner and work closely with A-list writers, directors and actors across the globe, always in search for groundbreaking projects."

Beta is one of the leading producers and co-producers of high-end television drama in Europe, with credits that include German period drama Babylon Berlin and Italian crime series Gomorrah.



