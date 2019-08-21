Oscars: Germany Picks 'System Crasher' for International Feature Film Category

Nora Fingscheidt's psychological drama follows an out-of-control 9-year-old who wreaks havoc on the world around her.

Germany has picked System Crasher, a psychological drama from first-time director Nora Fingscheidt, as its entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

System Crasher premiered in competition at this year's Berlin International Film Festival where it won a Silver Bear, the Alfred Bauer prize, for Fingscheidt.

The film revolves around Benni (Helena Zengel), a 9-year-old girl from a broken home who lashes out at the world around her, literally smashing the social structures meant to help her. Zengel wowed the Berlin audience with her take-no-prisoners performance.

An independent jury picked System Crasher from a shortlist of seven features to represent Germany in the 92nd Oscar race.

Germany is a regular contender at the Academy Awards, receiving a total of 20 nominations in the category formerly known as best foreign language film, most recently for Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Never Look Away. Coincidentally, Donnersmarck is also the last German director to have won an Oscar, taking the Academy Award for The Lives of Others in 2006.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9, 2020.