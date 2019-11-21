AFM: Germany's Leonine Secures Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Asset' (Exclusive)

KKR's would-be mini-major added to its growing slate, nabbing the actioner from 'The Expendables' producer Millennium Media for German-speaking Europe.

Germany's Leonine is ready to roar.

The hungry new producer/distributor — formed via multiple acquisitions by private equity giant KKR — secured another high-profile acquisition, picking up all German-language rights to upcoming Samuel L. Jackson actioner The Asset from The Expendables producer Millennium Media.

The film, from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, co-stars Maggie Q and Michael Keaton. Millennium kicked off pre-sales for the movie at the American Film Market earlier this month

Written by Richard Went (The Equalizer 2), The Asset plot follows Anna (Q), an assassin raised by Moody (Jackson) after he discovered her in the aftermath of a massacre in Saigon. For years, they traversed the globe and completed high-profile contracts. But when he is murdered, Anna must return to Vietnam to track down his killer, and, in the process, teams up with a mysterious figure from her past (Keaton) to bring the killer to justice.

The Asset is the latest high-profile title Leonine has secured for the German market. The group, headed by industry veteran Fred Kogel, had a busy AFM, also nabbing sci-fi thriller Inferno, from District 9 director Neill Bloomkamp from AGC Studios; Gerard Butler action package The Plane from MadRiver International; and FilmNation's Dog, a road movie comedy, which will mark the directorial debut of actor Channing Tatum who also stars.

Leonine also picked up HanWay's Made in Italy, the directorial debut of Dunkirk actor James D’Arcy. Liam Neeson and his real-life son, Micheál Richardson (Vox Lux), will star in the comedy, about Robert, a bohemian London artist (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house the two inherited from Robert's late wife.

KKR made another major acquisition for Leonine last week, acquiring German TV production company W&B TV , which makes Dark for Netflix, from Endemol Shine Group. Leonine previously acquired, and merged, German indie distribution companies Universum and Tele-Munchen Group.

Over the past few months, Leonine has been cutting big checks at international film markets, acquiring such titles as Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Lorene Scafaria's breakout hit Hustlers and Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi epic Moonfall, for the German market.