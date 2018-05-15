Germany's Splendid Films Sets up SVOD Service With Mobile Carrier Debitel

Splendid will supply more than 1,000 titles for the new service, as well as the technical support, based on its own “mein VoD” platform.

German independent producer/distributor Splendid Films has signed an exclusive deal with telecommunications group Freenet AG to launch a new SVOD service on Freenet's mobile carrier unit Debitel.



Splendid will operate the service, freenet Video, which will be based on Splendid's in-house SVOD platform “mein VoD.”

The Cologne-based film group will also stock the service with more than 1,000 film and TV titles from its library, including such hits as The Expendables franchise.

Freenet Video went live Tuesday on the company's web site and will role out across Debitel's 560 brick-and-mortar shops in Germany on May 22.

In addition to Splendid's titles, freenet Video will over more than 8,000 films and series to rent or buy. A freenet Video subscription will cost $5.98 (€4.99) per month, compared to $9.57 (€7.99) per month for a Netflix subscription in Germany. The freenet offering will also allow subscribers to stream video on up to 5 devices, compared to 1 for the standard Netflix subscription (a 4 device Netflix subscription costs $14.36 (€11.99) per month in Germany.

The Splendid/freenet deal is set to run a minimum of five years. Debitel is Germany's fourth-largest mobile phone company, with a share of around 13 percent of the German market.