Release of Gerrymandering Doc 'Slay the Dragon' Delayed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Magnolia Pictures film, which was previously set to hit theaters on Friday will now receive a day-and-date VOD and theatrical release in early April.

Gerrymandering documentary Slay the Dragon is the latest film to have its release date shifted amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Magnolia Pictures release was originally set to hit theaters on Friday, March 13 and will now be available on Friday, April 3 both in theaters and on VOD and digital platforms, making it easier for people to watch the timely film from the comfort of their own home.

“We saw what was happening with the spread of coronavirus and sat down with Magnolia to discuss a last-minute change in our release plan,” directors Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance said in a statement. “They took the concerns seriously and moved quickly, ensuring that nearly every home in America will have access to our film.”

The doc, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, reveals the real-life consequences of gerrymandering, explaining how recent partisan redistricting, particularly a well-funded, organized effort by Republican strategists in the wake of the 2008 elections, connects to everything from the Flint water crisis to Wisconsin governor Scott Walker's removal of collective bargaining for public employees to extreme legislation like voter ID laws and North Carolina's bathroom bill to the hyper-polarized current political environment.

The Slay the Dragon release delay comes after the release of the latest James Bond title, No Time to Die, was pushed to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. A number of high-profile entertainment events have also been canceled or postponed in recent days, with SXSW announcing its cancellation on Friday and the Beijing International Film Festival recently revealing it would be postponed.

Watch the Slay the Dragon trailer below.