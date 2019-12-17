Gersh Adds Former Sony Exec Lauren Craniotes, Promotes Three Others (Exclusive)

Amanda Jo Smith, Liana Diamond and Hannah Vaughn have been elevated to agent.

Gersh has added four women to its agent ranks, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Lauren Craniotes, who most recently spent seven years as vp production at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions/Stage 6 Films, has joined the Los Angeles office as a motion picture literary agent. In her 15 years of studio development and production, which included stints at Warner Bros. and Warner Independent Pictures, she worked on projects including The Departed, The Meddler, Constantine, In the Valley of Elah, Must Love Dogs, North Country, Darfur Now and The Call.

The Wesleyan and Harvard Business School alumna, who aims to cultivate underrepresented writing and directing clients, has served as a judge for the Sundance Institute's Native Lab Fellowship, The Urbanworld Film Festival and The Black Film Festival.

Gersh also has promoted:

Amanda Jo Smith to feature literary agent in L.A. The Stanford graduate began her career at the agency in 2015.

Liana Diamond to talent agent in the New York office. The Columbia alumna cut her teeth working for agents Elizabeth Wiederseim and Rhonda Price.

Hannah Vaughn to books and IP agent in New York. After receiving her MS degree from The London School of Economics and The University of St. Andrews in Scotland, she entered Gersh as an assistant to head of books Joe Veltre and moved up through the trainee program.

"We are very excited about these additions and promotions and will continue our growth at the agency," agency leaders David Gersh, Bob Gersh and Leslie Siebert said in a joint statement. "Lauren has already reached out to her own relationships and signed fresh voices. Amanda in literary, Liana in talent and Hannah in books and IP are all rising superstars and have big futures at the company."