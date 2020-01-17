TV Gersh Reaches Agreement With WGA 11:22 AM PST 1/17/2020 by Rebecca Sun FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of WGA West "Writers are vital to our industry, and Gersh has a long and proud history representing them," co-presidents David Gersh and Bob Gersh said in a statement. Gersh has reached an agreement with the Writers Guild of America, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. "Writers are vital to our industry, and Gersh has a long and proud history representing them," co-presidents David Gersh and Bob Gersh said in a statement. "We are deeply committed to our writers and their interests, and appreciate their patience. We enthusiastically look forward to resuming our work on their behalf." More to come. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Rebecca Sun THRnews@thr.com therebeccasun