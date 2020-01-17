Gersh Reaches Agreement With WGA

"Writers are vital to our industry, and Gersh has a long and proud history representing them," co-presidents David Gersh and Bob Gersh said in a statement.

Gersh has reached an agreement with the Writers Guild of America, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

"Writers are vital to our industry, and Gersh has a long and proud history representing them," co-presidents David Gersh and Bob Gersh said in a statement. "We are deeply committed to our writers and their interests, and appreciate their patience. We enthusiastically look forward to resuming our work on their behalf."

More to come.