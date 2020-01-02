Get Golden Globes-Ready With Lady Gaga's Facialist and Victoria Beckham’s Makeup Artist

Prep for the red carpet with these Hollywood heavy hitters at Atterton Store, a new beauty pop-up shop in Beverly Glen.

Big-night beauty prep comes down to having the right little black book. Fortunately, this year veteran beauty editor Kelly Atterton (with C magazine, formerly West Coast director for Allure) has solved that problem with her new beauty pop-up Atterton Store at The Glen Centre.

The 900-square-foot boutique, which opened in November, features a tightly curated selection of emerging independent beauty brands and a private treatment room, which so far has featured a rotating schedule of A-list aestheticians including Angela Caglia (whose devotees include Helena Christensen, Minnie Driver and producer David Foster), Kat Rudu (the go-to skin guru for Jenna Dewan, Kate Beckinsale and Eva Mendes) and Sara Maxwell (L.A.’s leading lash stylist).

For the Golden Globes, Atterton has secured an award-winning double act with master aesthetician Joomee Song, who worked exclusively with Lady Gaga for five years before opening her own studio in Santa Monica in 2019, and celebrity makeup artist Jeannia Robinette, whose clients include everyone from Victoria Beckham, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore and Kirsten Dunst to Joanne Tucker and husband Adam Driver.

From Friday through Sunday, Song will be offering her signature 75-minute KAIKA treatment ($550) that combines an ancient form of Japanese deep facial massage to lift, tone and detoxify the skin; a chiropractic Shiatsu technique that realigns facial structure; and a special form of microcurrent that delivers the electric charge through her hands rather than the usual metal wand, followed by a 38-herbal blend face wrap that detoxifies, brightens, tightens and contours.

Meanwhile, Robinette, who is known for creating flawless skin with an edge of color, will be delivering red carpet-worthy custom makeup services, starting at $400 on Friday and Saturday and $500 on Sunday.

"Atterton is a place of discovery and experience," says Atterton, who has covered the beauty industry for nearly two decades. "I wanted to try to bring my beauty editorial world to life by offering a selection of products and treatments that you may have read about, but never had the opportunity to experience in real life. For the Globes, we’ve brought in Joomee and Jeannia — both experts in their fields, who are usually only available to A-listers."

Atterton Store, 2936 N. Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles 90077. To book, email Kelly@atterton.co.