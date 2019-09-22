Emmys: Getting Ready with Regina King

"We loved the idea of fusing a little edge into this classic look by applying a satin harness," said her stylist duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald of her Jason Wu gown.

Hollywood fashion styling team Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald exclusively invited The Hollywood Reporter behind the scenes at the Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles with their client Regina King, as she prepped for the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday. On the playlist, said her stylists, was everything from Jamiroquai to The Internet.

King, a presenter at Sunday's awards show, stepped out in a custom pleated chiffon gown in robin's-egg blue with a satin harness by New York-based fashion designer Jason Wu that McDonald told THR shows “a softer side of Regina.”

The look included over 1,000 hand pleats on the bodice and "took about 200 hours of draping and finishing to perfect," said the stylists. "Each pleat is individually placed, pinned and hand stitched. Fabric is custom-dyed; the embroidery are little 'bees' composed of custom-embroidered clear sequins and caviar beads."

King accessorized with one-of-a-kind Irene Neuwirth jewelry including opal and diamond earrings, an emerald and tourmaline bracelet, and five rings set with diamonds, aquamarine, tourmaline and indicolite as well as sparkly metallic Christian Louboutin slingback heels.

"Our inspiration for the look was classic, timeless and ethereal. We wanted to continue our motto of 'never waste a waist,'" Bannerman and McDonald told THR. "We loved the idea of fusing a little edge into this classic look by applying a satin harness, coupled with a gorgeous color that was just decadent against Regina's complexion."

The Oscar-winning actress-director-producer told THR earlier this year, “Wayman and Micah have always just embraced who I am; if anything, they’ve pushed me to be more comfortable."

King's makeup artist Latrice Johnson told THR: "I was inspired by the dress; the color is breathtaking. I wanted to create a soft [look] but wanted some edge, so I added soft touches of blue to the eyes." Johnson used Dose of Colors' Snow Angels eyeshadow palette plus Mally's Evercolor Shadow Stick on the lid and water line.

She additionally used the Ken Gen Do Aqua Foundation and NARS creamy concealer on King as a base, a swipe of Westmore Beauty pink blush and Westmore's 3-in-1 Finish Powder. Johnson then dabbed Artist Plexi-Gloss lip lacquer in shade lilac pink by Make Up Forever on her lips.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Weinberg.