Getting Ready for the Golden Globes With Renee Zellweger (Exclusive)

A behind-the-scenes look at how the 'Judy' star prepped for the red carpet with makeup artist and skincare expert Dana Hamel.

Dana Hamel first met Golden Globes nominee Renee Zellweger on the set of her Netflix show What/If several years ago, and the pair instantly connected. So when it came to creating a look for the red carpet, award-winning makeup artist Hamel was the obvious choice.

“I’ve been working with Renée for a couple of years now,” says Hamel, whose TV and movie clients include Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, Eva Mendes, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Greg Kinnear and Meghan Markle. “She’s one of the kindest, most genuine people I’ve ever met. The room literally lights up when she walks in. Recently it’s all been about Judy. I feel really blessed to be a part of this journey with her.”

Zellweger’s red carpet beauty rituals start with great music, green juices, oat milk lattes and a lot of laughter according to Hamel, who takes a holistic approach. “I studied Ayurvedic medicine in India, so I tend to use a lot of oils and massage techniques to prep the skin."

“My favorite is Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil mixed with a bit of frankincense oil. I start off gently massaging the marma points on the face - the sites where muscles, veins, ligaments, bones and joints meet. These marma points are like little light bulbs turned on by touch to illuminate the face and relieve stress and tension which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. Massage also calms the nerves.”

When it came to Zellweger’s makeup, Hamel went for a classic, glamorous look focusing on radiant skin and neutral shades. Soft eye makeup and gorgeous lashes completed with blushed cheeks and a rosy-colored lip. “I added another drop of Rose Oil to Sisleya Le Teint foundation in Vanilla and Ivory. This helped me to sheer it out and I added a dewy, fresh glow to the skin,” says Hamel. “Then I used Sisley Blur Expert in the t-zone area for preemptive shine control. I applied the Phyto Blush Twist in Fuchsia on the cheeks and then made it pop with another swipe of L’Orchidee Rose”

To create a rosy lip, Hamel used a lip brush to apply Phyto-Levres Perfect pencil in Rose Tea all over the lip. “I finished it off with Le Phyto-Rouge in Beige Tahiti combined with a touch of Phyto-Lip Delight in Pretty to give her lips a beautiful sheen.”

Zellweger’s stylist Petra Flannery began working with Giorgio Armani last year before settling on the star’s Armani Privé blue silk cady bustier gown with crystal-embroidered piping. “Armani exemplifies Hollywood glamour, yet always adopts a modern approach to dressing,” Flannery told Vogue UK. “The shapes are often sleek and statuesque. This dress in particular exudes these qualities with its column silhouette and half moon curvature at the top. The polished and graceful details mirror Renée’s style.”

Flannery and Zellweger meanwhile selected her David Webb yellow gold and diamond bracelet together. “She loves a statement piece when it comes to jewelry,” said Flannery.

The star finished the look with white stiletto heels and a loose, low bun courtesy of hairstylist Richard Marin.