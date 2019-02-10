Behind the Scenes: Getting Ready for the Grammys With Bebe Rexha

After struggling to find a dress to wear to the Grammys, the nominee had her princess moment in a red taffeta gown.

She was nominated for two Grammy Awards including best new artist and best country/duo performance for the hit song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line, but Rexha struggled to find designers to dress her during awards season.

The singer, songwriter and producer posted a video on social media last week saying. “Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less than by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

The video prompted an outpouring of offers from designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Christian Siriano and Los Angeles-based August Getty (who ended up creating two custom dresses for Rexha for the Pre Grammy Gala) and plenty of speculation about who would be dressing her on the night. In the end, Rexha ended up wearing plunging red tulle gown from Monsoori.

"He won Vogue Arabia's No. 1 designer and he worked with my body and I feel amazing," she said from the red carpet.

Rexha was sporting her signature bright platinum hair courtesy of Beverly Hills colorist Tracy Cunningham. “Right before the VMAs, she called me and asked me to color her,” said Cunningham. “We’ve been working on a healthy platinum look.”

Stylist Ursula Stephen created an edgy half-up style for Rexha. "We decided during the fitting that Bebe’s signature bob would have clashed with her gorgeous Monsoori gown," said Stephens. "Because she was planning on wearing a lot of jewelry and big earrings, it only made sense to pull her hair up. Our happy medium was keeping her sexy, choppy bangs out, resulting in a look that is very Elizabeth Taylor meets 2019 edgy-realness."

"With only two hours for hair, make-up and nails, the hero product of the night was TRESemmé Thermal Creations Blow Dry Accelerator Spray to speed up the drying process "because I didn’t have a single minute to waste," said Stephens.

To achieve the look, Stephens sectioned off 2-inch pieces of hair and flat-ironed them inward and upward like the direction of a banana peel. "I teased medium sections of hair for even more volume and gathered them directly under the crown of her head, separating the bang," she said. "I secured the hair with a ponytail before pulling out a few extra pieces out around her face and the nape of her neck for a “half-up, half-down” style with some edge."

When it came to the makeup, "We were always talking about a subtle makeup, no makeup look,” said artist Kira Nasrat. But plans change and Rexha loved her dramatic makeup up look from the previous night’s Pre Grammy Gala so much that the original idea was scrapped. “She decided she wanted to do a softer version of the previous night's look,” said who Nastrat created a subtly smoky eye with some diffused liner. “I always keep a bunch of cream shadows on hand which I mixed to create a rose and lavender shade that really brought out her beautiful hazel green eyes.”

The face was all about flawless skin and chiseled cheekbones and a bold brow. “We were going for a regal, sophisticated uptown look,” said Nasrat. “We didn’t want to make too much of a statement with the makeup because of the dress and the jewelry. Meanwhile the hair and the nails brought the edge.” Manicurists Barbara Warmer and Amber Studer had given Rexha a seriously high wattage nail look using OPI polish in Romance on the Moon with lots of jewels from Electric Picks. “At the end of the days this is the Grammy’s - the biggest event in music - so you need to bring your game face and we all felt like this look turned out even better than we had planned.”