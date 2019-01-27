Getting Ready for the SAG Awards with Host (and Stylist) Megan Mullally

The 'Will & Grace' actress bought her own clothes and accessories, and styled herself for her gig as host of the 2019 SAG Awards. “The major designers are not interested in sending me any dresses,” she said on the red carpet.

Most actresses attending awards shows have the help of a Hollywood power stylist to pull in designer duds for them. But last month, Screen Actors Guild Awards host, Megan Mullally revealed that she’s had to purchase many of her previous red carpet looks off the rack.

Designer Christian Siriano did offer his services via social media but the Will & Grace star ultimately ended up buying her own dresses and styling herself for her hosting gig. “The major designers are not interested in sending me any dresses,” Megan told Access Hollywood on the SAG Awards red carpet wearing a black Alexander McQueen dress with gold sequin detail, a Marni purse, Aquazzura heels, Chanel earrings, and vintage rings and bracelets, all her own (although McQueen did provide her with two options before she purchased a dress from the label herself.)

“I told them there is a 100 per cent chance I will be on camera but people were like, 'No, no thanks',” said Mullally, who sported three different looks over the course of the evening, including a brick-colored sequin gown from Galvin London with a ring from Neil Lane and earrings from Anna Khouri, and a flowing red gown by Giambattista Valli.

When it came to creating Mullally's three makeup looks, "we looked at the dresses together and brainstormed about different options," said makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen. "As the host of the show, Megan had three changes so we wanted to create smart, quick transitions that looked amazing. We had a plan for the general direction we wanted with the looks but, as always, many of the details happened in the moment."

"We have all worked together a long time, so Megan trusts us to interpret her ideas while also executing our own creative ideas," said VanLeeuwen. "That’s one of the great things about collaborating with Megan." Hair stylist John Ruggiero also kept an open mind. "It was completely spontaneous!" he said. "When I work with Megan, we mostly go with the flow or with how she’s feeling the day of. I love working like that because you are more free to be creative."

First and foremost, Mullally wanted her hair styles to be 'easy and fast to switch, yet effortless and cool," he said. "Megan doesn’t like a lot of products so I used a little Bumble and Bumble Does It All hairspray and some cool hair clips for the red carpet look by Chloe+Isabel and Evil Eyes Mini Hair Comb from Epona Valley."

"I used Cle de Peau radiant cream foundation followed by Cle de Peau concealer in beige for a perfect canvas. I defined the brows with Anastasia brow wiz pencil in soft brown finishing with Anastasia Brow gel to set. Next I lightly set the whole face with Cle de Peau setting powder followed by a mist of Morphe setting spray to keep everything in place all evening. This was the base look I created to transition through three looks."

"For the red carpet look, I kept the lips peachy beige with MAC Lip Pencil in Boldly Bare and Dior Addict Lacquer Stick #344," said VanLeeuwen. "For the second look, I used the the yellow and orange shades in the Huda Coral Palette across the eye and finished the look with MAC lipstick in Ravishing lined with Lancome liner in Charme. For the last look, we decided to do a red lip using Charlotte Tilbury Love Bite lined with Lancome Lip liner in Rougelle."

"What I loved about the looks was the variety of styles and color transitions. You can really see that Megan has her own individual fashion sense and creative artistic expression," said VanLeeuwen. "That’s quintessentially Megan, she’s a true artist."