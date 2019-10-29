Getty Fire Increases to 658 Acres; Officials Warn of Upcoming Heavy Winds

Evacuations for the area will remain in place through the night as fire officials are expecting winds that may reach 70 mph.

The Getty Fire burning in Los Angeles increased in size to 658 acres overnight, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday morning.

The fire, which ignited along the 405 freeway by Getty Center Drive, remains at 5 percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The mayor noted more than 1,100 firefighters have been battling the blaze since it broke out during the early morning hours Monday. Thus far, no injuries have been reported.

At least eight homes have been destroyed by the fire. Additional homes have been damaged.

The 405 was closed Monday due to the fire but has since reopened. However, the 405 off-ramps between U.S. 101 and Sunset Boulevard remain closed.

Evacuations for the area (Mulholland Drive to Sunset Boulevard and the 405 to Temescal Canyon) will remain in place through the night as fire officials are expecting winds that may reach 70 mph and the threat for the fire to spread is grave, Garcetti said. "Stay safe, stay away until we lift the order," he warned.

All schools closed Monday due to the fire remained closed on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The University of California, Los Angeles canceled all Monday classes, but those resumed on Tuesday.

Numerous celebrities were forced to evacuate their homes Monday morning, including LeBron James, late show host James Corden, showrunner Kurt Sutter, director David O. Russell, long-time Hollywood agent Fred Specktor, and actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The fire also led to the Monday night premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate being canceled. Paramount said food for the after-party would be donated to Red Cross centers helping evacuated residents.