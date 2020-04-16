Getty Museum Offers Downloadable Classics for 'Animal Crossing'

Utilizing the open-access art collection, users can import famous paintings into the popular simulation video game.

The Getty is merging classic artwork with a popular video game.

With the Animal Crossing Art Generator, the Getty Museum's open-access collection of artwork can be used to select paintings and import them into the simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons by scanning a QR code with the Nintendo Switch app. In the game, the NookPhone can be accessed to download designs.

"With this tool you can fill your island with art and transform your home into a world-class art gallery," says the museum. "Create your own custom patterns featuring artwork from famous art collections around the world."

Paintings and custom patterns can be used to cover easels in the game, as well as floors and walls. They can also be displayed on mannequins.

Vincent Van Gogh's Irises, Edouard Manet's Jeannie (Spring) and Giovanna Garzoni's Still Life With Bowl of Citrons are among the featured paintings.

When the process is completed, users are invited to share their creations on social media using the hashtag #ACArtGenerator and tagging the museum.

View the step-by-step instructions here.