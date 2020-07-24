'Ghost of Tsushima' Sold 2.4M Copies Globally in First 3 Days

The action-adventure game is PS4's fastest-selling first-party original IP debut, according to PlayStation.

Action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 2.4 million units worldwide during its opening weekend, July 17-20, PlayStation revealed in a tweet on Friday.

That's enough to make the title, which comes from developer Sucker Punch — known for the Infamous franchise — PlayStation 4's fastest-selling first-party original IP debut ever, according to PlayStation.

Among PlayStation's other best-selling properties, the action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn, which was released in 2017, has sold over 10 million copies.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in feudal Japan during the first Mongol invasion in 1274 and follows protagonist Jin Sakai, one of the last remaining samurai warriors, who becomes a ghost fighter in order to ward off the brutal enemies.

The game's performance comes on the heels of Naughty Dog revealing last month that The Last of Us Part II, a sequel to the 2013 original, sold more than 4 million copies in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling first party exclusive title for the PS4.