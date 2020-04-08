Ghyslain Tremblay, Star of 'L'Amour Qui Tue,' Dies at 68

The veteran Canadian TV actor was also known for roles in 'Les Parc des Braves' and 'Les 100 tours de Centour.'

Veteran Canadian TV actor Ghyslain Tremblay, star of French-language series across a 40-year career including L'Amour Qui Tue, Les Parc des Braves and Les 100 tours de Centour, has died. He was 68 years.

Quebec playwright Michel Marc Bouchard announced news of Tremblay's death on his Facebook page on Wednesday. "It is with deep sadness that I learned this moment of the death of my friend, the actor Ghyslain Tremblay... His memory has always been one of joy. Rest in peace my generous friend. My deepest condolences to those close to him," Bouchard wrote.

No cause of death for Tremblay has been announced. His death was widely covered in his native Quebec, including on the website for Radio Canada, Canada's public broadcaster that aired many of the dramas the veteran actor appeared in.

Nathalie Roy, Quebec's culture and communications minister, on her Twitter account added this tribute: "What nostalgia we feel from the announcement of the death of the actor Ghyslain Tremblay. His roles have marked several generations of Quebecers. Sincere condolences to his loved ones."

Born on April 29, 1951 in Jonquiere, Quebec, Tremblay played Samuel de Champlain in the 2000 CBC history series Canada: A People's History. His other star-turns included playing a disturbed husband in the 1991 drama L’Amour Qui Tue, about a violent marriage, and performing the role of Pico in the 1971 drama Les 100 tours de Centour, about a genius scientist and detective.

The veteran actor won a Gemeaux trophy at Quebec's film and TV awards in 1986 for his role as Pierre-Paul Courtemanche in the long-running drama Le Parc des Braves.

Tremblay also had a role in the 2011 historical romance movie The Widow of Saint-Pierre, which starred Juliette Binoche, Daniel Auteuil and Emir Kusturica and was shot in Nova Scotia.