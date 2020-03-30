'Love Is Blind' Star Giannina Gibelli Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The Venezuelan beauty found love with Damian Powers on the Netflix reality hit.

Love Is Blind’s Giannina Milady Gibelli has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Venezuelan native, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, found a connection with Damian Powers on the new reality hit, which Netflix recently renewed for two seasons. An adept social media user, her Instagram account has grown to more than 1.5 million followers as her media appearances include The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America, E! News, Vanity Fair, TIME, People, Cosmopolitan, Business Insider, O: The Oprah Magazine and Refinery29.

CAA will represent the Atlanta resident, described on the show as a business owner, in all areas -- her lifestyle content includes fashion, fitness, wellness, cooking, beauty, travel and motivational messaging. In addition, she intends to support her culture, the planet and underprivileged communities.

Gibelli continues to be represented by Scale Management.

