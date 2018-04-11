Gigi Hadid on How Her Health Has Affected Her Body: "If I Could Choose, I Would Have My Ass Back"

The supermodel reflects on how her shape has transformed following a diagnosis of Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder.

Gigi Hadid has heard it before.

First she was "too thick," called out on social media for a figure that was "curvier" than her catwalking peers'. Then she was "too thin," after she shed weight following a diagnosis of Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects thyroid function and forced her to adopt a strict lifestyle. Through it all, Hadid has kept her head held high above the haters, calling out ignorant insults on social media for what they are.

However, in a candid new interview with Blake Lively for the May cover story of Harper's Bazaar, Hadid got real about her weight loss. "If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago," she told longtime pal Lively.

"But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now," she continued. The supermodel has proved as much, too, by posting an, ahem, busty, throwback photo from 2015 just a few weeks ago on her Instagram page.

Though she speaks with body positivity wisdom beyond her 22 years, Hadid admits that the Photoshop safety net she's granted by the nature of her job is a relief. "It’s our job as actors and/or models to be in shape.... And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are photoshopped. I’m guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, 'That looks terrible on me.' And they’re like, 'We’ll fix it.' And you’re so relieved.'"

In conclusion, Hadid also offered up this encouraging nugget of advice for any Bazaar readers currently dealing with self-esteem issues. "Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: 'Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?'”

