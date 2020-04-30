Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy: "We're Very Excited and Happy"

In an early-released clip from her interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' set to air in full on Thursday, Hadid shared the happy news about expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is speaking out for the first time after her mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed the news that the model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

In an early-released clip from her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, set to air in full on Thursday, Hadid shared the happy news about her pregnancy.

"Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," Hadid told Fallon. "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

After offering congratulations and called her pregnancy news the "ray of sunshine that we all needed," the late-night host advised that the model "be present" and enjoy her pregnancy, despite everything happening in the world.

"I'm trying. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day-by-day," Hadid said.

Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, have had and on-and-off relationship for over five years. The model and former One Direction member started dating in 2015, only to announce their separation in 2018. After rumors circulated that they had reunited once again, the couple confirmed their reconciliation on Instagram late last year.

The couple recently celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday, as she shared a Boomerang video of herself posing alongside Malik and her sister Bella while holding up balloons that displayed her age.

The baby marks the first for both Hadid and Malik. Malik would mark the third of his former One Direction bandmates to become a father, following Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.