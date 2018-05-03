Gigi Hadid Responds To 'Blackface' Accusations Surrounding Vogue Italia Cover

The model publicly apologized on social media after receiving backlash for her covershoot.

One day after Vogue Italia released the cover of its May issue, Gigi Hadid is publicly apologizing.

On Wednesday, the magazine released a preview of the issue featuring Hadid on the cover. On it, she is wearing a sequined outfit and gold crown. The only problem? Her noticeably-unnatural darker skin tone. Social media users were immediately less than thrilled, accusing Hadid of "blackface" and being racially insensitive.

In response, the model apologized a day later via social media. On her Instagram story and Twitter, she posted a photo of herself leaving the shoot with a caption defending her decision and the role she played. She also went on to the defense for the creative decisions of photographer Steven Klein and the Vogue Italia team.

"Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully," Hadid wrote. "The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S. Klein has done for many years and I believe what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT, although I understand what Vogue Italia's intentions were, it was not executed correctly, and the concerns that would have been brought up are valid."

Hadid then went on to take responsibility for her actions, apologizing for the cover photo.

"I want to address this for those who were personally offended by the edited/retouching/coloring of the cover. Please know that things would have been different if my control of the situation was different. Regardless, I want to apologize because my intention is never to diminish those concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else," she wrote.

She finished her post by addressing the diversity issues that still remain in the fashion industry today and suggesting that her backlash could be used as an example for other magazines in the future.

"There are real issues regarding representation in fashion," Hadid explained. "...It's our responsibility to acknowledge those issues and communicate through them to work towards a more diverse industry."

This is the second time that the Hadid/Vogue Italia duo have received "blackface" backlash. In 2015, she was featured on the November cover sporting a neon blue afro hairstyle and once again, a darker skintone.