Yolanda Hadid Says Family "So Excited" for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Pregnancy

"We feel very blessed," the model's mom said of her daughter expecting her first child with the singer.

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, her mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard.

"Of course we are so excited," said Yolanda of the news. "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Neither Hadid or Malik have confirmed the news of the pregnancy on their respective social media channels. Malik would mark the third of his former One Direction bandmates to become a father following Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Multiple reports state that the model, 25, is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy and the couple is reportedly having a baby girl.

Hadid and Malik, 27, have had and on-and-off relationship for over 5 years. The model and former One Direction member started dating in 2015, only to announce their separation in 2018. After rumors circulated that the couple had reunited once again, the couple confirmed their reconciliation on Instagram late last year.

Though notoriously private, the couple haven't been shy in making public appearances as a couple. Hadid and Malik attended the Met Gala together in 2018; Hadid starred in Malik's "Pillowtalk" music video; and the couple even posed for Vogue together in a joint cover story.

The couple recently celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday, as she shared a Boomerang video of her posing alongside Malik and her sister Bella while holding up balloons that displayed her age.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world," Hadid wrote on Instagram.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Hadid and Malik's rep for comment.