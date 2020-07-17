Gimlet Media to Launch Climate Change Podcast

'How to Save a Planet' will be hosted by Alex Blumberg and marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson.

Gimlet Media is launching a podcast about climate change.

How to Save a Planet is the latest project from the Spotify-owned studio's co-founder and managing director, Alex Blumberg. Co-host Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist and policy expert who founded Urban Ocean Lab, will join him to tackle the question of how to solve the climate crisis.

"Alex and I are a fun odd couple — he brings the finance and tech perspectives (and the knowledge of how to actually make an extremely good podcast), and I bring the science, and policy and justice elements," Johnson said in a statement.

In each episode, Blumberg and Johnson will talk to people making strides in the climate fight with a focus on how to build a better future.

"We want this to be a podcast about the environment that people actually want to listen to, and don't just fee like they should listen to," Blumberg said. "It's action-oriented, driven by journalism, but doesn't take itself too seriously and makes lots of jokes along the way."

In addition to Blumberg and Johnson, the show will feature Kendra Pierre-Louis, a former New York Times climate reporter, and Rachel Waldholz, a radio reporter and podcast producer focused on climate change.

The Gimlet team behind How to Save a Planet also includes head of programming Caitlin Kenney, senior producer Lauren Silverman and associate producer Anna Ladd.

"Climate change is an all hands on deck issue, and it’s gonna take way more than riding our bikes and changing our lightbulbs; so I'm excited to be launching a show that unpacks the full spectrum of climate solutions, and gives people real ways they can be a part of the larger systemic changes we need," said Johnson.

How to Save a Planet will debut August 20.