Gina Prince-Bythewood to Direct Viola Davis in Historical Epic 'The Woman King'

The TriStar feature is set in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

After releasing comic book movie Old Guard on Netflix to critical acclaim, Gina Prince-Bythewood has found her next project.

Prince-Bythewood will direct Viola Davis in period action drama The Woman King for Sony's TriStar.

Inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries, The Woman King tells the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter, Nawi, who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

(At one point, Lupita Nyong'o was attached to star Davis' onscreen daughter, Nawi.)

Cathy Schulman’s will produce via her Welle Entertainment, along with Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

“We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. It's time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood's hands, it will be a gamechanger. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy,” said Davis and Tennon.

Prince-Bythewood's other feature credits include The Secret Life of Bees and Love & Basketball. She is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.