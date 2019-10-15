Gina Rodriguez Apologizes for Saying N-Word in Song

The apology split commentators on social media, some of whom didn't think it was serious.

Gina Rodriguez has responded to being called out on social media for using the N-word while singing a song's lyrics in an Instagram story.

The Miss Bala actress posted an apology video in another Instagram story on Tuesday, where she said, "I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees to a song I love, I grew up on, I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you."

The apology split commentators on social media, many of whom didn't believe her apology was serious or earnest enough. One wrote, "OMG, it is 2019 and public figures still don't know how to apologize...which makes me think she's not really sorry." Another said, "This is NOT an apology. It's not 'IF I offended anyone' It should be "I know I offended and hurt people by saying the n word. I was wrong and should never have said it when singing. I am sorry.'"

The controversy began when Rodriguez sang along to a Lauryn Hill verse on The Fugees' song "Ready or Not" on an Instagram story and sparked a wave of online criticism. The incident follows a spat with social media users in the fall of 2017, when she argued black actors are paid more than Latinx actors during a roundtable interview. Rodriguez has since apologized for the comments.

Watch Rodriguez's latest apology on her Instagram story.