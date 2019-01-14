'Girl,' 'Above the Law' Lead Belgium Film Award Nominations

Lukas Dhont's transgender drama and Francois Troukens' Brussels-set cop thriller are the frontrunners for the Magritte Awards, the leading film prize for Franco-Belgian cinema.

Francois Troukens' Above the Law, a shoot-'em-up thriller set among corrupt cops and nasty robbers in Brussels; and Lukas Dhont's transgender drama Girl, Belgium's official Oscar candidate this year, are the frontrunners for this year's Magritte Awards, the leading film prize for Franco-Belgian cinema.

Both Above the Law and Girl picked up nine nominations for the 2019 Magritte Awards, though Girl missed out in the best film and best director categories. Girl lead Victor Polster, however, picked up a best actor nomination for his performance as a transgender girl struggling to become a professional ballerina in Dhont's debut feature.

The neo-Western Let the Corpses Tan from cult directors Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani (The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears) was also a favorite of the Belgium film industry, with eight Magritte nominations, including for best film.

Also nominated in the best film category were Olivier Meys' feature debut Bitter Flowers, Francois Damiens' Dany and Guillaume Senez's Our Struggles, a family drama starring Romain Duris as a single dad.

Bitter Flowers, Let the Corpses Tan, Our Struggles and Above the Law all nabbed best director nominations as well.



Members of the Belgium film industry will pick the winners of the 2019 Magritte Awards, which will be announced at a ceremony in Brussels on Feb. 2.

The full list of 2019 Magritte Award nominees:

BEST FILM

Bitter Flowers directed by Olivier Meys, produced by Valerie Bournonville and Joseph Rouschop (Tarantula)

Let the Corpses Tan directed by Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani, produced by Eve Commenge (Anonymes Films)

Dany directed by Francois Damiens, produced by Patrick Quinet (Artemis Productions)

Our Struggles directed by Guillaume Senez, produced door Isabelle Truc (Iota Production)

Above the Law directed by Francois Troukens and Jean-Francois Hensgens, produced by Jacques-Henri and Olivier Bronckart (Versus productions)



BEST FIRST FILM

Bitter Flowers directed by Olivier Meys, produced by Valerie Bournonville and Joseph Rouschop (Tarantula)

The Faithful Son directed by Guerin Van de Vorst, produced by Benoit Roland (Wrong Men)

Above the Law directed by Francois Troukens and Jean- Francois Hensgens, produced by Jacques-Henri and Olivier Bronckart (Versus productions)

The Benefit of the Doubt directed by Samuel Tilman, co-produced by Marie Besson (Eklektik Productions)



BEST DIRECTOR

Bitter Flowers - Olivier Meys

Let the Corpses Tan - Helene Cattet, Bruno Forzani

Our Struggles - Guillaume Senez

Above the Law - Francois Troukens, Jean-Francois Hensgens



BEST FLEMISH FILM

Girl directed by Lukas Dhont, produced by Dirk Impens (Menuet)

Niet schieten directed by Stijn Coninx, produced by Peter Bouckaert (Eyeworks Film & TV

Drama)

Gangsta directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, produced by Kobe Van Steenberghe and Hendrik Verthe (A Team Productions)

Angel directed by Koen Mortier, produced by Eurydice Gysel and Koen Mortier (CZAR Film)



BEST CO-PRODUCED FOREIGN FILM

The Death of Stalin directed by Armando Iannucci, produced by Gaetan David (La Compagnie Cinematographique) and Andre Logie (Panache Productions)

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote directed by Terry Gilliam, produced by Sebastien Delloye (Entre Chien et Loup)

Nico, 1988 directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli, produced by Valerie Bournonville en Joseph Rouschop (Tarantula )

The Happy Prince directed by Ruppert Everett, produced by Sebastien Delloye (Entre Chien et Loup)



BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT OR ADAPTATION

Bitter Flowers - Maarten Loix, Olivier Meys

Bye bye Germany - Sam Garbarski

Girl - Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens

Our Struggles - Guillaume Senez



BEST ACTRESS

I feel good: Yolande Moreau (role: Monique Pora)

Mademoiselle de Joncquiere: Cecile de France (role : Madame de La Pommeraye)

Above The Law: Lubna Azabal (role : Lucie Tesla)

The Benefit of the Doubt: Natacha Regnier (role : Julie)

BEST ACTOR

Keep an Eye Out: Benoit Poelvoorde (role: Buron)

Girl: Victor Polster (role: Lara)

Dany: Francois Damiens (role: Dany Versavel)

Above The Law: Olivier Gourmet (role: Frank Valken)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Bye bye Germany: Tania Garbarski (role: Frau Sonia)

The Faithful Son: Salome Richard (role: Lucie)

Our Struggles: Lucie Debay (role: Laura)

The Benefit of the Doubt: Erika Sainte (role: Maud)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Girl: Arieh Worthalter (role: Mathias)

Let the Corpses Tan: Pierre Nisse (role: Le jeune)

Above the Law: Bouli Lanners (role: Dany Bouvy)

The Benefit of the Doubt: Yoann Blanc (role: Fabian)



BEST NEW ACTRESS

C’est tout pour moi: Nawell Madani (role: Lila)

The Wild Boys: Anaël Snoek (role: Tanguy)

Our Struggles : Lena Girard Voss (role: Rose)

Above the Law : Berenice Baoo (role: Nora)

The Benefit of the Doubt: Myriem Akheddiou (role: Cathy)



BEST NEW ACTOR

The Royal Exchange: Thomas Mustin (role: Duc de Conde)

Dany: Matteo Salamone (role: Sullivan)

Our Struggles: Basile Grunberger (role: Elliott)

The Benefit of the Doubt: Baptiste Lalieu (role: Noel)



BEST IMAGE

Girl: Frank van den Eeden

Let the Corpses Tan: Manu Dacosse

Above the Law: Jean-Francois Hensgens



BEST SOUND

Girl: Yanna Soentjens

Let the Corpses Tan: Yves Bemelmans, Benoit Biral, Dan Bruylandt, Olivier Thys

Above the Law: Marc Angels, Thomas Gauder, Ingrid Simon



BEST SET DESIGN

Bye bye Germany: Veronique Sacrez

Girl: Philippe Bertin

Let the Corpses Tan: Alina Santos



BEST COSTUMES

Bye bye Germany: Nathalie Leborgne

Girl: Catherine Van Bree

Let the Corpses Tan: Jackye Fauconnier



BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

When Arabs Danced: Simon Fransquet

The Faithful Son: Manuel Roland, Maarten Van Cauwenberghe

The Benefit of the Doubt: Vincent Liben



BEST EDITING

Girl: Alain Dessauvage

Let the Corpses Tan: Bernard Beets

Our Struggles: Julie Brenta



BEST SHORT FILM - FICTION

Calamity directed by Severine de Streyker and Maxime Feyers, produced by Maxime Feyers, Francois-Xavier Willems and William Vergatti (Next Days Films)

D’un chateau l’autre directed by Emmanuel Marre, produced by Sebastien Andres and Alice Lemaire (Michigan Films)

Icare directed by Nicolas Boucart, produced by Julie Esparbes and Anthony Rey (Helicotronc)

Une sœur directed by Delphine Girard, produced by Jacques-Henri Bronckart (Versus Production)



BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

La bague au doigt directed by Gerlando Infuso, produced by Annabella Nezri (Kwassa Films)

Le quatuor a cornes directed by Arnaud Demuynck and Benjamin Botella, produced by Arnaud Demuynck (La Boite...Productions)

Not today directed by Marine Jacob, produced by Vincent Gilot (Atelier de La Cambre)

Simbiosis carnal directed by Rociio Alvarez, produced by William Henne and Delphine Renard (Zorobabel)



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Des cowboys et des Indiens, le cinema de Patar et Aubier directed by Fabrice du Welz, produced by Vincent Tavier (Panique!) and Alain Goossens (La Cinematheque de la Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles)

La grand-messe directed by Meryl Fortunat-Rossi and Valery Rosier, produced by Benoit Roland (Wrong Men)

Manu directed by Emmanuelle Bonmariage, produced by Hanne Phlypo and Antoine Vermeersch (Clin d’œil Films)

Mitra directed by Jorge Leoon, produced by Genevieve De Bauw (Thank you & Good night Productions)

Ni juge ni soumise directed by Jean Libon and Yves Hinant, produced by Patrick Quinet (Artemis Productions)

