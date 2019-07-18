'The Girl in the Spider's Web' Star Sylvia Hoeks Returns to ICM Partners (Exclusive)

The Dutch actress is back after signing with WME in November.

The Girl in the Spider's Web's Sylvia Hoeks has returned to ICM Partners after eight months at WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Dutch actress stole scenes as Claire Foy's vengeful abandoned sister in Girl in the Spider's Web last year, and before that as Jared Leto's intimidating right-hand woman in Blade Runner 2049.

Hoeks will next star opposite Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple+ drama See.